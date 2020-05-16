News
Azerbaijan fires 1,500 shots past week
Azerbaijan fires 1,500 shots past week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani side breached the truce at the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 120 times, from March 22 to 28.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,500 shots toward the Artsakh military positions, and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) press service informed.

The vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army are fully committed to the ceasefire regime and continue to confidently carry out their combat duty.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
