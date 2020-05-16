Pashinyan: If COVID-19 appeared in 2019, we would not have any actual figures

Coronavirus will make some amendments to the process of economic growth, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday during his online press conference.
According to him, if coronavirus appeared in 2019, "today we did not have any actual figures and economic successes that Armenia recorded after the revolution."
Nevertheless, 2018 was a half year, and even the indicators of the second half of the year could be explained by inertia, he added.
"And in 2019, we managed to work out as we wanted and recorded specific indicators. These are not just figures, these are indisputable facts," Pashinyan said.