Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect arrested in France

French police have arrested Rwandan businessman Felicien Kabuga, believed to a key financier of the country's 1994 genocide, DW reported.
Felicien Kabuga, once one of the richest people in Rwanda, lived under a false name in a suburb of Paris. He has been wanted for 25 years.
Kabuga is accused of creating the notorious Interahamwe militia, which committed massacres during the 1994 genocide. He also helped create the equally infamous Radio Television Mille Collines, which incited people to kill in their broadcasts.
Kabuga was indicted by the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 1997 on seven counts, including genocide.