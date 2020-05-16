Austria to reopen borders with Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary on June 15

Austria will reopen borders with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary on June 15, Reuters reported referring to the ministry of internal affairs.
The announcement follows a previously agreed step to completely remove border barriers between Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein starting June 15. Restrictions remain for transit from Italy.
“Our goal is to have as much freedom as possible and as few restrictions as necessary,” the country’s interior, foreign and Europe ministers said in a joint statement. “These easings create a bit more normality for people in the border region and make it easier for commuters to lead a smoother everyday life.”
The EU on Wednesday called for the reopening of internal borders and resumption of travel but recommended that the external borders of Europe remain closed to most trips, at least until mid-June.