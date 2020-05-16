Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund acquires minority stake in Boeing, Facebook, and Citigroup

Artsakh has 28 COVID-19 cases

Air Canada to cut staff to 60%

Ex-PM says Armenia set a world record for a COVID-19 cases growth rate

Spain intends to extend state of emergency

Newly-elected president meets leader of United Homeland Party of Artsakh: Cooperation program will be developed

US plans to deploy satellites capable of tracking hypersonic weapons

Armenian photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan tests positive for COVID-19

Facebook buys animated images library Giphy for $ 400 million

USAID adds $11.5 million in assistance funding to Armenia

Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect arrested in France

Pashinyan speaks on hiding figures on COVID-19 cases

Austria to reopen borders with Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary on June 15

Pashinyan: Armenia will not negotiate under the threat of weapons

Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic will continue until May next year

Yerevan nursing home records over 40 COVID-19 cases

Pashinyan: Armenian-Iranian relations are developing in a normal way

Armenian PM: We cannot hold a referendum amid the COVID-19, but solutions must be found

Pashinyan: If COVID-19 appeared in 2019, we would not have any actual figures

Serbia deploys military to border town with Croatia to deter migrants

PM on Lavrov, US State Department's representative's remarks on Karabakh issue phased solution

Azerbaijan fires 1,500 shots past week

Pashinyan speaks on sex life of newlyweds, sexual literacy and impotence in context of Lanzarote Convention

PM on COVID-19: We all need to put up with discomfort to overcome this crisis

Pashinyan on March 1 case: If the trial takes place, the public will know the answers to many questions

EU again condemns Turkey’s illegal actions in Eastern Mediterranean

Armenian PM says CSTO partners did not raise the issue of possible membership of Azerbaijan

Brazil's new health minister resigns after a month on the job

19 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gegharkunik province

WHO says Europe may face the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in winter

Germany loosens border controls with Austria, France, and Switzerland

PM Pashinyan speaks on Armenia ex-ambassador's statement on smuggled cigarettes

PM: Some want Armenian representatives to feel constrained at negotiating table

King of Jordan warns Israel of massive conflict

Pashinyan: Artsakh issue can be resolved only at the whim of one person?

It will be possible to test for COVID-19 in Artsakh

Pashinyan: If necessary, I’m ready to discuss the Karabakh issue with Artsakh ex-presidents

Pashinyan on cases against companies with Russian assets: I discussed this issue with Russian president

Pentagon confirms it is developing hypersonic weapons

We can expect from Russia now is not the best time to talk about raising gas prices, Pashinyan says

PM's spouse Hakobyan's fine included in '100 facts about new Armenia'

China ready to put US companies in 'unreliable entity list'

Serviceman and officer charged in case of death of Armenian soldier

Yerevan transport issue discussed at meeting chaired by Armenian deputy PM

Pashinyan PM says there are no more restrictions on imports in Armenia

Italian government intends to lift ban on entry and exit from country from June 3

Armenian PM: I recently sold my Hyundai car and keep the money from it in the bank in drams

PACE: Very pleased that Armenia National Assembly has ratified the Lanzarote Convention to protect children

Trump’s administration intends to restore WHO partial funding

6 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Georgia: Number of recovered exceeds number of active patients

Mike Pompeo v. International Criminal Court

Armenian health ministry: Latest COVID-19 casualties were 60, 71 and 46 years old

Armenian PM's online press conference kicks off

239 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Armenia per day: Total number reaches 4,283

Work of all Armenian police units providing services to citizens to be resumed from May 18

Iranian representative in OPEC dies

House of Representatives approves remote voting bill

NASA hopes Russia will join project to extract resources on moon

Georgian president pardons former defense minister and ex-mayor of Tbilisi

Ex-Ambassador: Pashinyan has entangled Armenia in international mafia system and is making money

Armenia PM posts photo of family on occasion of International Day of Families

Armenian political scientist on interior political developments, the EU and Russia-Armenia relations

US industrial production falls by record 11.2%

Arsen Torosyan: I won't be leaving Armenia this summer

Armenia health minister on autopsy and deaths from COVID-19 or other diseases

Armenia health minister on previous call to not wear face masks

Armenia health minister on tracking citizens isolated at home

Facebook launches messenger rooms

Special Investigation Service summons Armenian ruling party MP

Armenian health minister on comparison of Georgia's and Armenia's coronavirus cases

Armenia PM: Government's goal is to make agriculture profitable and export-oriented

King of Jordan says Israeli annexation of part of Jordan Valley will lead to clash

Armenia ex-National Security Service director's wife posts photo of family

Armenia MFA makes announcement about citizens at Upper Lars border checkpoint

Armenia health minister: 700 patients with pneumonia, 32 in extremely critical condition

EP calls for COVID-19 pandemic recovery to become EU 7-year budget base

232 Armenia citizens depart from Moscow to Yerevan

4 more Artsakh citizens test positive for COVID-19

Armenia health minister: I probably won't get tested for COVID-19 again

Tesla owner detains carjacker using smartphone

Armenia police chief assigns to rule out corruption risks and policeman-criminal ties

Slovenia says it overcome COVID-19 pandemic

ESM Board of Governors approves establishment of Pandemic Crisis Support

Update on COVID-19 in Armenia, public activist summoned to Yerevan police, 15.05.20 digest

Eurasian Economic Commission expands talks on free trade zones

Armenia President: There is no vaccine for this virus, but there is an old method

Eurozone economy hits record-breaking contraction

Armenia's Armed Forces preparing for military exercises, assignments given

Armenia Gegharkunik Province: 11 new COVID-19 cases, 14 patients recovered

Armenia ranked 35th among CoE countries with deaths from COVID-19 per million inhabitants

Armenian MP: Government seeking paths to solve crisis in Constitutional Court more quickly

Russian academician: Novel coronavirus may end in January 2021

Armenia, UAE FMs hold phone talks

66 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment, 64 recovered in Armenia's Shirak Province

Jeff Bezos may become the world's first trillionaire

Armenia public activist: I learned that my Facebook page was being monitored by law enforcement

Lavrov: No absolutely free interaction after end of pandemic

Myasnikovich: Current situation to become test for Eurasian Economic Union

Georgia to lift lockdown after May 22

Armenia has new deputy minister of labor, social affairs