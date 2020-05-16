News
Armenian PM: We cannot hold a referendum amid the COVID-19, but solutions must be found
Armenian PM: We cannot hold a referendum amid the COVID-19, but solutions must be found
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The funds allocated for the referendum on constitutional amendments are in the state budget. And if the referendum does not take place, they will be allocated for other purposes, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday during his online press conference.

According to PM, whatever is done, there is someone who will say that this is not good. 

"We respect your position, but we have our own position. We need to find solutions, but, on the other hand, we cannot hold a referendum in the context of the coronavirus, and ignoring the health problems of the citizens of our country, especially the elderly. ”
