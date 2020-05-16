News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 16
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Armenian-Iranian relations are developing in a normal way
Pashinyan: Armenian-Iranian relations are developing in a normal way
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Armenian-Iranian relations are developing in a normal way, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday during his online press conference.

He commented on the concerns of the analytic circles about the current relations between Yerevan and Tehran amid the disproportionate reaction of Armenia to the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, as well as in connection with the fact that Yerevan did not express condolences over the death of 19 Iranian militaries during drills.

Pashinyan noted that Armenian FM  held several phone talks with his Iranian counterpart during this period. 

“I spoke on the phone with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. We agreed to continue contacts to overcome the challenges linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Ministers also keep in touch with Iranian colleagues. Our relations are developing in a normal way,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council head receives Iran Ambassador
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to...
 Armenian PM and Iranian President discuss COVID-19 pandemic
Both politicians expressed condolences for the deaths due to the coronavirus...
 Ambassador: Iran positively disposed toward continuation of electric communication projects with Armenia
The Ambassador predicts big changes in...
 Iranologist calls on not using the term 'closed Armenia-Iran border'
There are restrictions on the Armenia-Iran border, but the border...
 Analyst: COVID-19 will make it difficult to implement Iranian-Armenian projects for a long time
The situation in the world and the region, particularly...
 Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products
He added that trade is carried out at Meghri border checkpoint and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos