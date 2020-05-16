Pashinyan: Armenian-Iranian relations are developing in a normal way

Armenian-Iranian relations are developing in a normal way, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday during his online press conference.
He commented on the concerns of the analytic circles about the current relations between Yerevan and Tehran amid the disproportionate reaction of Armenia to the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, as well as in connection with the fact that Yerevan did not express condolences over the death of 19 Iranian militaries during drills.
Pashinyan noted that Armenian FM held several phone talks with his Iranian counterpart during this period.
“I spoke on the phone with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. We agreed to continue contacts to overcome the challenges linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Ministers also keep in touch with Iranian colleagues. Our relations are developing in a normal way,” he said.