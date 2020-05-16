Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic will continue until May next year

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue until May next year, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan believes.
His remarks came during the online big press conference on Saturday.
PM expressed hope that that next meeting will be held face to face. Although, "according to my forecasts", the coronavirus pandemic will continue until May next year, he said.
"But, perhaps, we will be able to develop our skills of parallel coexistence with COVID-19 so much that it will be possible to meet in some rooms in compliance with certain rules, and I will be happy to answer all your questions," Pashinyan noted.