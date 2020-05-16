Pashinyan speaks on hiding figures on COVID-19 cases

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has spoken on hiding figures on COVID-19.
His remarks came during an online press conference on Saturday.
"I simply raised the question: do all countries in the world report the correct data?" Pashinyan noted.
Asked to comment what is the reason for the fact that in neighboring Georgia there are seven times fewer cases of coronavirus than here in Armenia, Pashinyan noted: “How many tests are carried out in other countries? For example, yesterday we conducted about 1,400 tests."
"There are European countries in which asymptomatic patients are not considered sick. They are sent home and advised to drink tea. There is a difference in approaches, there may be different circumstances," he added.
"The COVID-19 is still rampant, and all countries in this regard are in the same situation," the PM said. “There is also a problem of political approaches."