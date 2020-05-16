News
Trump still to make final decision on renewal of contributions to WHO
Trump still to make final decision on renewal of contributions to WHO
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

US President Donald Trump said that he has not yet made a final decision on the resumption of contributions to the World Health Organization.

He noted that the administration is considering numerous proposals for the World Health Organization, including the option according to which Washington will pay about 10% of its previous level.

In a tweet, Trump noted that no final decision has been made and that WHO funding remains frozen.

Trump suspended US contributions to WHO on April 14, accusing the organization of promoting misinformation about an outbreak of coronavirus in China and saying that its administration will begin checking the organization. WHO officials denied the claims, and China insisted on being transparent and open.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
