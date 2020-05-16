Greece reopens public beaches

Greece has reopened public beaches with strict measures of social distancing.
The lifting of beach restrictions is seen as the key to saving the tourism industry in the summer, which is expected to record the worst economic downturn in the EU amid the COVID-19 pandemic, AP reported.
The government has issued strict rules for beaches and in case of violation, fines of up to EUR 20,000 and a three-month closing for violations are threatened.
The number of beachgoers cannot exceed 40 people per 1000 square meters, while two beach umbrellas should be at a distance of 1.5 meters from each other. The distance between groups of people should be 4 meters.
The government is considering opening bars and restaurants on May 25.