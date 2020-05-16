News
Spain intends to extend state of emergency
Spain intends to extend state of emergency
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez intends to appeal to parliament with a proposal to extend the emergency. 

He assured that this will be the last time, AP reported.

According to him, he intends to seek support from the legislature to extend the emergency for one month, which gives his government extraordinary powers to maintain the quarantine. Earlier, Sanchez received parliamentary support for a two-week extension of the state of emergency, which entered into force on March 14 and expires May 24.

Health authorities reported 102 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll in Spain to 27,563. Over a month ago in Spain, there were over 900 deaths per day. A total of 276,505 people have tested positive for COVID-19 there.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
