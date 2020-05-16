News
Newly-elected president meets leader of United Homeland Party of Artsakh: Cooperation program will be developed
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh newly-elected president Arayik Harutyunyan meets the leader of the United Homeland Party of Artsakh Sambel Babayan, Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook.

"As you know, a few days ago, during a meeting with Samvel Babayan, the leader of the United Homeland Party, we discussed the possibilities of the forthcoming political cooperation.

According to the agreement, today we had a regular meeting with an expanded staff. Emphasizing the development of a political cooperation agenda through the combination of program principles, we have agreed to form a working group of representatives of the United Homeland Party and the Free Homeland Party-United Civil Alliance Party (UCAP) bloc, which will develop a program of mutually acceptable and applicable cooperation," he wrote.
