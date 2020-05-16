Ex-PM says Armenia set a world record for a COVID-19 cases growth rate

Armenia set a world record for the growth rate of COVID-19 cases, Armenian PM Hrant Bagratyan wrote on his Facebook.
"The number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 4,283 in Armenia. And 239 people were infected in a day. An increase of 5.9% is like a world record or one of the worst results. For comparison, on the same day, the growth of new patients in the world averaged 2.2%, in the US - 1.8%, in Russia - 3.8%, in Turkey, Iran - less than 1%, in Georgia - 0.3%, in Azerbaijan - 1, 5%".