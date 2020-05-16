American scientists discover antibody completely blocking COVID-19

American scientists from biopharmaceutical company Sorrento Therapeutics have discovered an antibody that, according to their statement completely blocks COVID-19, Fox News reported.
According to the source, experts analyzed billions of antibodies, among which hundreds were revealed that could affect coronavirus. After that, scientists identified a dozen antibodies, and further study showed that one of them - STI-1499 - is able to 100% protect human cells from infection.
"We want to emphasize there is a cure. There is a solution that works 100 percent," Sorrento Therapeutics founder and CEO Dr. Henry Ji told Fox News exclusively. "If we have the neutralizing antibody in your body, you don't need the social distancing. You can open up a society without fear."