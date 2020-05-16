News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
American scientists discover antibody completely blocking COVID-19
American scientists discover antibody completely blocking COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

American scientists from biopharmaceutical company Sorrento Therapeutics have discovered an antibody that, according to their statement completely blocks COVID-19, Fox News reported.

According to the source, experts analyzed billions of antibodies, among which hundreds were revealed that could affect coronavirus. After that, scientists identified a dozen antibodies, and further study showed that one of them - STI-1499 - is able to 100% protect human cells from infection.

"We want to emphasize there is a cure. There is a solution that works 100 percent," Sorrento Therapeutics founder and CEO Dr. Henry Ji told Fox News exclusively. "If we have the neutralizing antibody in your body, you don't need the social distancing. You can open up a society without fear."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Venice hopes to rethink its future after pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped a wave of tourists and shocked the urban economy...
 Trump says Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google involved in 'illegal situation'
"The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google...
 Artsakh has 28 COVID-19 cases
The first COVID-19 case has been reported in Artsakh on April 7...
 Ex-PM says Armenia set a world record for a COVID-19 cases growth rate
“The number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 4,283 in Armenia...
 Spain intends to extend state of emergency
Health authorities reported 102 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday...
 Armenian photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan tests positive for COVID-19
Armenian TV host Vahe Ghazaryan wrote on his Facebook...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos