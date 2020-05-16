News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Trump says Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google involved in 'illegal situation'
Trump says Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google involved in 'illegal situation'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Innovations

US President Donald Trump said Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google are involved in 'illegal situation'.

Commenting on a video showing part of a speech by Michelle Malkin, who has been criticized for backing white nationalist activists, Trump noted that the websites were involved in an "illegal situation," without mentioning the reason.

"The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle!" Trump wrote.

Malkin was expelled from the Young America Foundation, a conservative youth group, after she stood up for white nationalist Nick Fuentes, accused of Holocaust denial, Fox News reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Venice hopes to rethink its future after pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped a wave of tourists and shocked the urban economy...
 American scientists discover antibody completely blocking COVID-19
"We want to emphasize there is a cure...
 Artsakh has 28 COVID-19 cases
The first COVID-19 case has been reported in Artsakh on April 7...
 Ex-PM says Armenia set a world record for a COVID-19 cases growth rate
“The number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 4,283 in Armenia...
 Spain intends to extend state of emergency
Health authorities reported 102 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday...
 Armenian photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan tests positive for COVID-19
Armenian TV host Vahe Ghazaryan wrote on his Facebook...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos