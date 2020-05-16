Trump says Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google involved in 'illegal situation'

US President Donald Trump said Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google are involved in 'illegal situation'.
Commenting on a video showing part of a speech by Michelle Malkin, who has been criticized for backing white nationalist activists, Trump noted that the websites were involved in an "illegal situation," without mentioning the reason.
"The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle!" Trump wrote.
Malkin was expelled from the Young America Foundation, a conservative youth group, after she stood up for white nationalist Nick Fuentes, accused of Holocaust denial, Fox News reported.