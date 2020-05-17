News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iraq imposes 8-day curfew
Iraq imposes 8-day curfew
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Society

On Saturday, the Iraqi authorities announced a total curfew that will be imposed for eight days, starting Friday May 22 till Sunday May 30, including the Islamic Eid Al-Fitr holiday, The Baghdad Post reported.

They added that the curfew comes as part of the country's plan to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Iraq on Saturday reported 67 new coronavirus cases.

“The total number of confirmed cases in Iraq reached 3,260 after recording 67 new infections in Baghdad, Basrah, Kirkuk, and Dhi Qar Governorates,” the ministry said in a statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,472 in Armenia, 5 new deaths reported
A total of 189 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
 Trials begin in UK to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19
The first phase of the trial will be directed by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine...
 Venice hopes to rethink its future after pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic stopped a wave of tourists and shocked the urban economy...
 Trump says Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google involved in 'illegal situation'
"The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google...
 American scientists discover antibody completely blocking COVID-19
"We want to emphasize there is a cure...
 Artsakh has 28 COVID-19 cases
The first COVID-19 case has been reported in Artsakh on April 7...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos