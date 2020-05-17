PM: Armenia is keen to strengthen friendly relations with Norway

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway on the occasion of Norway’s National Day: Constitution Day.
The message reads, in part: “Armenia is keen to strengthen friendly relations with Norway, expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation. We are hopeful that the common value system and mutual trust can provide a strong groundwork for upgrading the agenda of bilateral relations with new future-oriented programs and undertakings.”