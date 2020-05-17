News
Sunday
May 17
News
Sunday
May 17
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,472 in Armenia, 5 new deaths reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,472 in Armenia, 5 new deaths reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Sunday 11am, a total of 189 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 4,472 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Sunday morning.

A total of 40,230 tests—1,225 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 2,463 people—an increase by 48 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 1,925 COVID-19 patients—189 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 60 others—an increase by five—have died in Armenia from the disease.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
