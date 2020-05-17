2 of newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were women, 3 were men

YEREVAN. – As of May 17, 11:00 AM, 4472 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 1925 recoveries and 60 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed on Twitter on Sunday.
“2463 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 40230 tests have been completed.
Thus, we have 189 new cases and 134 recoveries.
Regarding the latest cases of death, the patients were 80 (female), 89 (male), 51 (male), 78 (male), 74 (male) years old and had pre-existing chronic diseases.
2 more cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for coronavirus, but the cause of death was another reason. The total of such death cases is 24,” the ministry added.