Puerto Rico to hold referendum on whether joining US as state

Governor Wanda Vazquez announced on Saturday that she will hold a nonbinding referendum in November to decide whether Puerto Rico should become a US state, a move that comes amid growing disillusion with the island’s US territorial status, TIME reported.
For the first time in the island’s history, the referendum will ask a single, simple question: Should Puerto Rico be immediately admitted as a US state?
It’s an answer that requires approval from US Congress and a question that outraged the island’s small group of independence supporters and members of the main opposition Popular Democratic Party, which supports the status quo.
Previous referendums have presented voters with more than one question or various options, including independence or upholding the current territorial status, but none have been so direct as the one scheduled to be held during the November 3 general elections.
Puerto Ricans are US citizens but cannot vote in US presidential elections.
US Congress would have to accept the referendum results for it to move forward, and it has never acted on the island’s previous five referendums.