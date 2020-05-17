News
Nepal reports its first coronavirus death
Nepal reports its first coronavirus death
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Health Ministry of Nepal, in a statement issued late Saturday, said a postpartum woman, who died on the way to hospital, was the first COVID-19 fatality in the country, The Kathmandu Post reported.

“A detailed investigation and a series of tests show that this is the first death due to Covid-19 in the country,” reads the statement issued by Dr. Sameer Kumar Adhikari, deputy spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

According to a doctor at the said hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. But since she had presented a fever and respiratory problems, which are symptoms of the novel coronavirus, the hospital conducted a test, which came back positive.

As of Saturday night, 281 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Nepal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
