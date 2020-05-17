Canada to begin first clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

The Ministry of Health of Canada has confirmed the first clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine in the country. This was stated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a daily video briefing to the people, Global News reported.
According to him these vaccine trials are being developed out of the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and should the vaccine prove successful, it would be produced and distributed within the country.
According to the latest data, the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has reached 76 thousand.