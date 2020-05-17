News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Canada to begin first clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine
Canada to begin first clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Ministry of Health of Canada has confirmed the first clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine in the country. This was stated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a daily video briefing to the people, Global News reported.

According to him these vaccine trials are being developed out of the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and should the vaccine prove successful, it would be produced and distributed within the country.

According to the latest data, the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has reached 76 thousand.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 1.5mn in US
A total of 90,113 people have died so far in the country as a result of this disease…
 Nepal reports its first coronavirus death
A postpartum woman died on the way to hospital...
 Number of COVID-19 cases detected exceeds 18,000 in Ukraine
The increase in the number of patients in one day was 433…
 Romania protesters demand evidence of COVID-19
Also, information confirming the accuracy of the published data on the cases of this infection and its mortality rate in the country…
 Iraq imposes 8-day curfew
As part of the country's plan to curb the spread of coronavirus…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,472 in Armenia, 5 new deaths reported
A total of 189 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos