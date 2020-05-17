European Parliament staff data exposed on internet

Information about more than a thousand staff and members of the European Parliament has been exposed, Politico.eu reported.
The data include 1,200 accounts of elected officials and staff, along with another 15,000 other accounts of EU affairs professionals.
The exposed information includes sensitive information and encrypted passwords.
The information seen about the affected server suggested that the European People’s Party (EPP), the largest political faction in the Parliament, was the political group that was affected by this data exposure.
EPP group spokesperson Pedro Lopez de Pablo confirmed that a database containing email addresses and passwords had been exposed.
However, he added, that database was outdated and only contained information "used by the people who [were] subscribed to our old website back in 2018."
By noon on Saturday, all affected data appeared to have been taken offline.