Lawyer says activist did not run over Armenia ruling bloc MP with bicycle, made no threats of violence

YEREVAN. – Emin Beglaryan, the lawyer of Artur Aleksanyan, a member of the "Kamq (Will)" Public Initiative for the Protection of Armenian Values, is going to appeal the decision to detain him for two months.

In a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the lawyer said that he was working on the appeal and will submit it to the Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia upon completion.

Aleksanyan was arrested in connection with the case of threatening to use violence against an official, and Nikolay Baghdasaryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly, was recognized as the injured party in this case.

The defense considers that the accusation is unfounded and that an illegal criminal prosecution is carried out against Artur Aleksanyan.

The lawyer said that Aleksanyan does not accept the charges against him. "He does not deny that he was on a bicycle, but he did not run over and did not make threats of violence," he added.

Artur Aleksanyan was arrested on Wednesday on the basis of MP Nikolay Baghdasaryan's report. On Monday, Baghdasaryan told law enforcement that Aleksanyan had tried to run over him on a bicycle near the Constitutional Court and had made threats and insults against him.