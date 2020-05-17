News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Romania protesters demand evidence of COVID-19
Romania protesters demand evidence of COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

About 100 protesters held a demonstration in the Romanian capital city, Bucharest, against the measures taken by the country’s authorities during the current coronavirus pandemic, Agerpres reported.

The demonstrators demanded evidence of COVID-19, and information confirming the accuracy of the published data on the cases of this infection and its mortality rate in Romania.

They claimed that these restrictions violate the country’s constitution, and slammed the controversial law and the censorship of the press.

Interior Minister Marcel Vela addressed the protesters on his Facebook page, urging them not to jeopardize the efforts of responsible citizens.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 1.5mn in US
A total of 90,113 people have died so far in the country as a result of this disease…
 Canada to begin first clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed during a daily video briefing…
 Nepal reports its first coronavirus death
A postpartum woman died on the way to hospital...
 Number of COVID-19 cases detected exceeds 18,000 in Ukraine
The increase in the number of patients in one day was 433…
 Iraq imposes 8-day curfew
As part of the country's plan to curb the spread of coronavirus…
 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,472 in Armenia, 5 new deaths reported
A total of 189 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos