Romania protesters demand evidence of COVID-19

About 100 protesters held a demonstration in the Romanian capital city, Bucharest, against the measures taken by the country’s authorities during the current coronavirus pandemic, Agerpres reported.
The demonstrators demanded evidence of COVID-19, and information confirming the accuracy of the published data on the cases of this infection and its mortality rate in Romania.
They claimed that these restrictions violate the country’s constitution, and slammed the controversial law and the censorship of the press.
Interior Minister Marcel Vela addressed the protesters on his Facebook page, urging them not to jeopardize the efforts of responsible citizens.