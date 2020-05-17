Lawyer: Investigators spare no effort to make Armenia football federation former president and ex-MP's son accused

Football Federation of Armenia former president and ex-MP Ruben Hayrapetyan's lawyer Amram Makinyan has made a post on his Facebook page.
"The accused is the victim, the victim is the accused... This is how the judicial statuses are being changed [in Armenia] with the help of a magic wand...
Investigators investigating the ‘especially important cases’ of the Investigative Committee spare no effort for Rafik Hayrapetyan, the son of Ruben Hayrapetyan, who suffered from the crime, to become an accused, whereas the real accused to become a victim...
What is the issue... years ago, the director of the company belonging to Rafik Hayrapetyan, without his knowledge and permission, fraudulently received a loan of tens of millions in the name of the company, cashed the money and spent it for personal needs...
And now, the investigators dealing ‘especially those involved in important cases’ (…) are engaged in the realization of the well-known character’s especially important dreams: taking revenge on Ruben Hayrapetyan at any cost...,” the attorney wrote, in particular.