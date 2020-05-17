Armenia Ombudsman: Very worrying when Public Council head makes post degrading human dignity

Tatoyan commented on Public Council head’s Facebook post regarding Azerbaijani Studies specialist…
The dangerous habit of insulting, degrading each other’s dignity must be stopped. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, noted this in a Facebook post, and regarding the recent Facebook post by Styopa Safaryan, Chairman of the Public Council.
“This is especially applies to those who engage in public activities, especially those who hold public office (...).
In the case of public officials, the requirements are more stringent, as they have a specific status and are limited within the boundaries of that status.
It is a phenomenon of great concern when the chairman of the Public Council of the country makes a post that insults, degrades human dignity.
The study of the post of the head of the Public Council proves that it was done by insulting a woman— by targeting her gender.”
To note, Styopa Safaryan, Chairman of the Public Council of Armenia, hade made a Facebook post with obscene expressions addressed to Azerbaijani Studies specialist Anzhela Elibegova.