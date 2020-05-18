US restaurant puts life-size dolls sitting around tables to maintain social distance

The owner of one of the restaurants in the town of Greenville, South Carolina, USA has come up with a unique trick to ensure the social distance between the guests and at the same time to avoid empty tables. Accordingly, the businesswoman put life-size dolls around the table, Deutsche Welle reported.
Elegant women talk to the men who accompany them; from a distance, one can assume that they are real people sitting next to real people.
The idea for this illusion belongs to the resourceful restaurateur Paula Star Meles. Of course, she also complied with the authorities' request, and the distance between the guests is 1.8 meters.
And the woman had ordered these tall dolls, their clothes and wigs online.