Monday
May 18
Monday
May 18
US university gives therapy dog honorary degree
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Moose, a therapy dog at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) of the US, has received an honorary doctorate in veterinary medicine, the university website reported. 

The dog works at the psychological center of Virginia Tech and participates in "cannabis therapy" courses.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony of awarding the scientific degree to Moose was held online, but the canine received a real diploma.

During its five years of work, the dog took part in 5,000 consultations and became famous, and its "face" adorns thousands of billboards in the region.

At the center, Moose has three other four-legged "therapist partners."

And the dog’s owner is a professional psychotherapist and the program coordinator.
Հայերեն and Русский
