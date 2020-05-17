Israel parliament swears in new government

Minsk-Yerevan flight to be conducted Monday

229 people returning to Armenia from Moscow on charter flight

2 people hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Yerevan

Armenia deputy PM: Responsible behavior of each of us will help stop spread of COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Democrats launch another probe on Trump

Number of people infected with coronavirus reaches a dozen in Armenia community closed for 10 days

Armenian woman’s child, 4, dies of COVID-19 in Belarus

One killed, two wounded in shooting at US motel

Several ISIS terrorists escape from Syria prison

Armenia health ministry comments on reports on noting COVID-19 as cause of death in exchange for money

European Parliament staff data exposed on internet

Armenia embassy diplomat meets with senior adviser to Iran minister of energy

ARF student union: We condemn Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute director’s activities

International Museum Day to be celebrated online in Armenia this year

Some people decide to “have good time” in area of Armenia monument (VIDEO)

Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 1.5mn in US

Armenia embassy in Qatar hosts first wedding ceremony

Canada to begin first clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Nepal reports its first coronavirus death

Number of COVID-19 cases detected exceeds 18,000 in Ukraine

Elderly woman found dead in Vanadzor apartment

Romania protesters demand evidence of COVID-19

Lawyer: Investigators spare no effort to make Armenia football federation former president and ex-MP's son accused

Puerto Rico to hold referendum on whether joining US as state

Lawyer says activist did not run over Armenia ruling bloc MP with bicycle, made no threats of violence

China ambassador to Israel found dead in home

Driver, 47, dies after tragic accident in Armenia

Iraq imposes 8-day curfew

2 of newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were women, 3 were men

PM: Armenia is keen to strengthen friendly relations with Norway

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,472 in Armenia, 5 new deaths reported

6,000 Armenia nationals prefer Russia citizenship in January-March

Trials begin in UK to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19

Venice hopes to rethink its future after pandemic

Trump says Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google involved in 'illegal situation'

American scientists discover antibody completely blocking COVID-19

Greece reopens public beaches

Trump still to make final decision on renewal of contributions to WHO

New Zealand's PM not allowed into restaurant amid social distancing rules

Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund acquires minority stake in Boeing, Facebook, and Citigroup

Artsakh has 28 COVID-19 cases

Air Canada to cut staff to 60%

Ex-PM says Armenia set a world record for a COVID-19 cases growth rate

Spain intends to extend state of emergency

Newly-elected president meets leader of United Homeland Party of Artsakh: Cooperation program will be developed

US plans to deploy satellites capable of tracking hypersonic weapons

Armenian photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan tests positive for COVID-19

Facebook buys animated images library Giphy for $ 400 million

USAID adds $11.5 million in assistance funding to Armenia

Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect arrested in France

Pashinyan speaks on hiding figures on COVID-19 cases

Austria to reopen borders with Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary on June 15

Pashinyan: Armenia will not negotiate under the threat of weapons

Armenian PM says COVID-19 pandemic will continue until May next year

Yerevan nursing home records over 40 COVID-19 cases

Pashinyan: Armenian-Iranian relations are developing in a normal way

Armenian PM: We cannot hold a referendum amid the COVID-19, but solutions must be found

Pashinyan: If COVID-19 appeared in 2019, we would not have any actual figures

Serbia deploys military to border town with Croatia to deter migrants

PM on Lavrov, US State Department's representative's remarks on Karabakh issue phased solution

Azerbaijan fires 1,500 shots past week

Pashinyan speaks on sex life of newlyweds, sexual literacy and impotence in context of Lanzarote Convention

PM on COVID-19: We all need to put up with discomfort to overcome this crisis

Pashinyan on March 1 case: If the trial takes place, the public will know the answers to many questions

EU again condemns Turkey’s illegal actions in Eastern Mediterranean

Armenian PM says CSTO partners did not raise the issue of possible membership of Azerbaijan

Brazil's new health minister resigns after a month on the job

19 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Gegharkunik province

WHO says Europe may face the 2nd wave of COVID-19 in winter

Germany loosens border controls with Austria, France, and Switzerland

PM Pashinyan speaks on Armenia ex-ambassador's statement on smuggled cigarettes

PM: Some want Armenian representatives to feel constrained at negotiating table

King of Jordan warns Israel of massive conflict

Pashinyan: Artsakh issue can be resolved only at the whim of one person?

It will be possible to test for COVID-19 in Artsakh

Pashinyan: If necessary, I’m ready to discuss the Karabakh issue with Artsakh ex-presidents

Pashinyan on cases against companies with Russian assets: I discussed this issue with Russian president

Pentagon confirms it is developing hypersonic weapons

We can expect from Russia now is not the best time to talk about raising gas prices, Pashinyan says

PM's spouse Hakobyan's fine included in '100 facts about new Armenia'

China ready to put US companies in 'unreliable entity list'

Serviceman and officer charged in case of death of Armenian soldier

Yerevan transport issue discussed at meeting chaired by Armenian deputy PM

Pashinyan PM says there are no more restrictions on imports in Armenia

Italian government intends to lift ban on entry and exit from country from June 3

Armenian PM: I recently sold my Hyundai car and keep the money from it in the bank in drams

PACE: Very pleased that Armenia National Assembly has ratified the Lanzarote Convention to protect children

Trump’s administration intends to restore WHO partial funding

6 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Georgia: Number of recovered exceeds number of active patients

Mike Pompeo v. International Criminal Court

Armenian health ministry: Latest COVID-19 casualties were 60, 71 and 46 years old

Armenian PM's online press conference kicks off

239 COVID-19 new cases recorded in Armenia per day: Total number reaches 4,283

Work of all Armenian police units providing services to citizens to be resumed from May 18

Iranian representative in OPEC dies

House of Representatives approves remote voting bill

NASA hopes Russia will join project to extract resources on moon

Georgian president pardons former defense minister and ex-mayor of Tbilisi

Ex-Ambassador: Pashinyan has entangled Armenia in international mafia system and is making money