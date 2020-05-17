News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Some people decide to “have good time” in area of Armenia monument (VIDEO)
Some people decide to “have good time” in area of Armenia monument (VIDEO)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents, Culture

The Protection Service has raised an alarm that some people had had a “party” in the area of a monument of Armenia.

"This is another incident that occurred in the area of a monument. Adults who have decided to have good time in the area of a monument. We are sure they know that the caravanserai of Selim is a monument.

Is there a need to explain to adults that the monument cannot be damaged?

Let's hope that the legal assessment will not be late," the Facebook page of the Protection Service reads, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Public activist is at Yerevan police special department
Narek Malyan was summoned there…
 Child who fell from 2nd floor in Armenia’s Vanadzor is in critical condition
The spokesperson of the Yerevan hospital—where this kid was airlifted—stated…
 One person arrested in connection with criminal case into threat of violence against Armenia ruling bloc MP
The Investigative Committee informed…
 Trial resumes into tragic road accident on Armenia bridge last year
Seven people had died and 4 others were injured in this accident…
 Child, 9, falls from 2nd floor in Vanadzor
The kid was airlifted to Yerevan…
 Armenian judge David Grigoryan charged
The case was submitted to the prosecutor for approval and trial...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos