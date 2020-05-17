Israel parliament swears in new government

Israel’s 35th government was sworn in on Sunday, Haaretz reported.
The respective Knesset (parliament) vote of confidence in the new government passed with 73 in favor and 46 against.
Incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu succeeded in forming a government, which, with 36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers, is the biggest in Israel's history. After 18 months, Benny Gantz will become prime minister.
The Knesset also elected previous Tourism Minister Yariv Levin from Netanyahu’s Likud as its new speaker.