ARF student union: We condemn Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute director’s activities

YEREVAN. – Rightly so, the recent developments around the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute are a cause for concern. This is stated in a statement disseminated by the Nikol Aghbalyan Student Union ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party of the Republic of Armenia. The statement reads as follows, in particular:
"The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute is the only museum-institute functioning in the RA that has a complete and complemented collection of one of the most reprehensible chapters (…) in our and world history.
Since October 2018, with the appointment of Harutyun Marutyan, the newly appointed director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, processes began within the organization, the totality and course of which are worrying.
In 2019, the director made a proposal to make structural changes in the main fund. In February 2020, according to the proposal of the director submitted to the (…) fund assessment commission, the materials registered in the main fund (…) are removed from the main fund by the relevant procedure and included in the newly formed library, thus changing their legal status.
We strongly condemn the activities of director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, H. Marutyan."