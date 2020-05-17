One killed, two wounded in shooting at US motel

One person is dead and two others are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting that has turned into a standoff at a Super 8 motel in Rockford, Illinois, USA, authorities said, CNN reported.
The suspect is barricaded inside the motel, Rockford Police Chief Daniel O'Shea said in a news conference near the scene.
Authorities were called to the motel shortly after midnight.
A SWAT team has been called to the active scene that "continues to evolve," and the motel has been evacuated, according to the chief.