News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
One killed, two wounded in shooting at US motel
One killed, two wounded in shooting at US motel
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

One person is dead and two others are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting that has turned into a standoff at a Super 8 motel in Rockford, Illinois, USA, authorities said, CNN reported.

The suspect is barricaded inside the motel, Rockford Police Chief Daniel O'Shea said in a news conference near the scene.

Authorities were called to the motel shortly after midnight.

A SWAT team has been called to the active scene that "continues to evolve," and the motel has been evacuated, according to the chief.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 people hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Yerevan
Near a supermarket on Sunday…
 Woman dies in Armenia after her son-in-law beat her and let the dog out at her
The woman's son-in-law allegedly 'saved' her from the dog, but she soon died...
 Armenian justice minister: Ministry planning to fully extirpate criminal subculture from prisons
According to him, the ministry has taken several...
 17 people charged, 4 detained under case of Gavar incident
Cases have been instituted in relation to the...
 One of citizens who received firearm injury during Gavar shootings transferred to hospital room
Executive Director of Erebuni Medical Center Mikayel Manukyan...
 Investigator’s apartment robbed in Yerevan
Police and the investigation department find out what things were stolen...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos