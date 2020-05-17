Armenia health ministry comments on reports on noting COVID-19 as cause of death in exchange for money

YEREVAN. – I want to touch upon a topic that is becoming active from time to time. Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson for the Minister of Health of Armenia, wrote this on her Facebook page.
"It is about ‘Relatives are being offered 100,000 drams to sign a document that the person has died of the coronavirus.’
These absurd reports does not correspond to reality, and the process is overseen by the [health] ministry, from the moment of registration of the death to the delivery of the body to the relatives,” she added, in particular.