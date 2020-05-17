News
Sunday
May 17
News
Sunday
May 17
Armenian woman’s child, 4, dies of COVID-19 in Belarus
Armenian woman’s child, 4, dies of COVID-19 in Belarus
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Society

An Armenian woman’s 4-year-old child died of coronavirus in Minsk, the capital city of Belarus. Narine Paylakyan, a person close to the child's family, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The baby's mother is Armenian, the father is Russian, is not an Armenian citizen. The little one recently developed severe pneumonia, which was very severe and barely saved. It was as if danger had passed. [But] a few days ago, again got worse at home, fever and so on. They called an ambulance, took [the child] to hospital, was tested [for COVID-19]; the result: positive. Well, after that, the other members of the family—mother, father, 11-year-old sister—were also tested: positive. The child died in the evening," Paylakyan said.

The family members are isolated, and the parents were not allowed to see their dead child.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
