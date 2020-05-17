News
Number of people infected with coronavirus reaches a dozen in Armenia community closed for 10 days
Number of people infected with coronavirus reaches a dozen in Armenia community closed for 10 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

At the moment, there are a dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus in Areni community of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province. The head of the community, Husik Sahakyan, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

To note, by the decision of Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan—who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation, the entrance to and exit from Areni community have been banned for ten days since Saturday.

Sahakyan noted that he did not know the source of the infection, nor did he know how many people were isolated.

According to the head of this community, only the settlement of Areni is closed, whereas no restrictions are applied in other settlements of the enlarged community of Areni.
