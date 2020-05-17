Armenia army officer in coma for 8 months to be taken home?

For eight months now, there has been no change in the health of Lieutenant Colonel Ara Mkhitaryan, who is in a coma as a result of being beaten. Ara Mkhitaryan's brother Karen Mkhitaryan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He said doctors could not say when his brother would recover, but that he could be taken home in late May and treated at home.
Karen Mkhitaryan added that although the investigation into the beating of his brother has been completed, the case has not reached the court yet.
On March 6, the Criminal Court of Appeal granted the motion to release Zaven Grigoryan, a defendant in the criminal case into the beating of Aram Mkhitaryan. Grigoryan was released on 1,500,000-dram bail.
Mkhitaryan has been in a coma for eight months.
The Investigative Committee of Armenia had stated that then governor of Vayots Dzor Province Trdat Sargsyan was not an eyewitness to the dispute that took place on September 17 of last year. However, the four military officers who witnessed the incident said that Sargsyan was at the scene and he followed the incident, not preventing it.
Harutyun Grigoryan, an assistant to the now former governor of Vayots Dzor, has been charged along the lines of the aforesaid case. Grigoryan's brother Zaven Grigoryan is also a defendant. One week after the incident, Trdat Sargsyan resigned as Vayots Dzor governor.