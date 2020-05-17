News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
229 people returning to Armenia from Moscow on charter flight
229 people returning to Armenia from Moscow on charter flight
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society


MOSCOW. – A total of 229 people are returning to Armenia from Moscow on another charter flight. This was reported on the Facebook page of the Armenian embassy in Russia.
"On May 17, the Red Wings airline plane took off from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to Yerevan. 229 citizens are returning to Armenia with this flight.
Let us noted that the next charter flights to Yerevan will be operated from Sochi (May 19), Krasnodar (May 23), Moscow (May 25), Saint Petersburg (May 27)," the embassy wrote, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos