Minsk-Yerevan flight to be conducted Monday

YEREVAN. – The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia informs that the Moscow-Yerevan and Minsk-Yerevan flights will be operated on Sunday and Monday, respectively, to transport the citizens of the Republic of Armenia (RA) to the country, and the first of these flights has already headed to Armenia.
"According to the Commandant's instructions, the RA Tourism Committee will accompany the passengers who arrive to the places of self-isolation," the respective post on the aforesaid committee's Facebook page also reads.