Khamenei says US should be ousted from Iraq and Syria

The US forces should be ousted from Iraq and Syria, said Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
“Americans are clearly saying that they have deployed troops in Syria because there is oil there. Of course, they will remain neither in Iraq nor in Syria and will definitely have to get out of there and will be fired without a doubt," he said.
According to him, despite the huge amounts allocated for years to create a favorable image, 'even heads of some US-allied states express their hatred and distrust towards the regime,' Mehr reported.
The US forces have been deployed in Syria since 2015, and Iraq - from 2003.