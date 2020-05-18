News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
President-elect: Karabakh was reunited with Motherland 28 years ago on this day (PHOTOS)
President-elect: Karabakh was reunited with Motherland 28 years ago on this day (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Twenty-eight years ago, on this day, all our dream came true: Artsakh was reunited with the Motherland with the liberation of Berdzor. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan wrote this on his Facebook page.

"I am especially proud when I take a look back at this crucial event because I was a direct participant in the building of that glorious page in our history, and a bearer the responsibility that is specific to the victorious generation.

It was not at all accidental that exactly a year ago in Kashatagh I announced my decision to lead the new round of development of the Artsakh world. I reaffirm that in this context, we will implement all the ambitious programs outlined by us within a reasonable period of time," he added.

Հարգելի՛ հայրենակիցներ 28 տարի առաջ՝ այս օրը, կատարվեց բոլորիս երազանքը. Արցախը Բերձորի ազատագրմամբ վերամիավորվեց Մայր...

Posted by Արայիկ Հարությունյան / Arayik Harutyunyan on 2020 թ. մայիսի 17, կիրակի
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
PM: Some want Armenian representatives to feel constrained at negotiating table
"Why do they want to do this...
 EU envoy on Karabakh conflict: EU call for an intensification of the high-level talks
Although they cannot have an official representation in Karabakh...
 Armenia, Russia FMs have phone talk, discuss Nagorno-Karabakh peace process
Mnatsakanyan and Lavrov also touched upon the...
 Armenia village house damaged by Azerbaijan gunfire
A criminal case has been launched…
 Armenia MOD issues statement calling on Azerbaijan to show restraint
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia calls the...
 Armenian Republican Party: No alternative to Artsakh's independence
Armenia, namely Minister Mnatsakanyan, declared that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos