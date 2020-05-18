Defense attorneys: All questions about Armenia’s ex-President Robert Kocharyan's case are already answered

St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican reopens

Closed sitting of Armenian committee on investigation of April escalation circumstances kicks off in parliament

Order IDBank cards online and get a free delivery

Armenia PM adviser attending meeting of parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war

Discovering young talents: Armenian defender from Sweden (PHOTOS)

Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria continues delivering supplies to Aleppo medical facilities

Number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia exceeds 700

Artsakh Security Council chief dismissed

Armenia has more than 100 severe, critical COVID-19 cases

Ex-President Kocharyan lawyers to appeal Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decision

Armenia chamber of advocates’ board meetings planned to be held in remote mode

Yerevan deputy mayors holding press conference

Brawl occurs in Hong Kong legislative assembly

Man commits suicide in Yerevan

Missing Armenia man, 32, still not found after 3 weeks

Iran parliament adopts 'anti-Zionism motion'

What types of activities resuming in Armenia Monday?

5.5 magnitude earthquake hits California

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 84-year-old man

Over 110 countries support Australia's call to investigate pandemic causes

Record number of 351 COVID-19 cases registered in Armenia in 1 day, 1 new death reported

Ed Sheeran, Daniel Radcliffe hit top ten richest young people of UK

Azerbaijan kicks of large-scale unannounced offensive military exercises

China to send delegation to Israel to study circumstances of ambassador's death

Armenia PM cancels decision to set up commission to prepare Independence Day anniversary celebrations

Armenia justice minister: Widespread vetting can be addressed after amendments to Constitution

President-elect: Karabakh was reunited with Motherland 28 years ago on this day (PHOTOS)

ABBA's “Waterloo” voted best Eurovision song of all time

Armenia public transport resumes operations

World oil prices on the rise

Khamenei says US should be ousted from Iraq and Syria

US university gives therapy dog honorary degree

Number of COVID-19 cases globally nearing 5 million

US restaurant puts life-size dolls sitting around tables to maintain social distance

Media report cause of death of China ambassador to Israel

Armenia Ombudsman: Very worrying when Public Council head makes post degrading human dignity

Armenia army officer in coma for 8 months to be taken home?

Afghanistan president, his main opponent sign agreement on cooperation

Israel parliament swears in new government

Minsk-Yerevan flight to be conducted Monday

Actor Fred Willard dies at 86

229 people returning to Armenia from Moscow on charter flight

2 people hospitalized after shooting, stabbing in Yerevan

Armenia deputy PM: Responsible behavior of each of us will help stop spread of COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Democrats launch another probe on Trump

Number of people infected with coronavirus reaches a dozen in Armenia community closed for 10 days

Armenian woman’s child, 4, dies of COVID-19 in Belarus

One killed, two wounded in shooting at US motel

LaLiga plans to hold matches also at midnight

Several ISIS terrorists escape from Syria prison

“Benefit” from quarantine: Ivanka Trump falls in love with jumpsuits (PHOTOS)

Armenia health ministry comments on reports on noting COVID-19 as cause of death in exchange for money

European Parliament staff data exposed on internet

Armenia embassy diplomat meets with senior adviser to Iran minister of energy

ARF student union: We condemn Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute director’s activities

International Museum Day to be celebrated online in Armenia this year

Some people decide to “have good time” in area of Armenia monument (VIDEO)

Number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 1.5mn in US

Armenia embassy in Qatar hosts first wedding ceremony

Kim Kardashian launches line of face masks matching skin color (VIDEO)

Canada to begin first clinical trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Nepal reports its first coronavirus death

Willian: Most of English Premier League footballers not in favor of restarting season right now

Number of COVID-19 cases detected exceeds 18,000 in Ukraine

Elderly woman found dead in Vanadzor apartment

Romania protesters demand evidence of COVID-19

Lawyer: Investigators spare no effort to make Armenia football federation former president and ex-MP's son accused

Legendary goalkeeper: I recovered from COVID-19 by eating mandarin

Puerto Rico to hold referendum on whether joining US as state

Lawyer says activist did not run over Armenia ruling bloc MP with bicycle, made no threats of violence

China ambassador to Israel found dead in home

Driver, 47, dies after tragic accident in Armenia

Iraq imposes 8-day curfew

2 of newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were women, 3 were men

PM: Armenia is keen to strengthen friendly relations with Norway

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,472 in Armenia, 5 new deaths reported

Britney Spears finally meets with boyfriend again (PHOTOS)

6,000 Armenia nationals prefer Russia citizenship in January-March

Discovering young talents: Armenian midfielder from Moscow (PHOTOS)

Trials begin in UK to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19

Venice hopes to rethink its future after pandemic

Ibrahimovic thanks Bundesliga

New two-part therapy may be effective against diabetes

Trump says Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google involved in 'illegal situation'

American scientists discover antibody completely blocking COVID-19

Greece reopens public beaches

Trump still to make final decision on renewal of contributions to WHO

New Zealand's PM not allowed into restaurant amid social distancing rules

Borussia Dortmund score their 800th victory in Bundesliga

Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund acquires minority stake in Boeing, Facebook, and Citigroup

Artsakh has 28 COVID-19 cases

Air Canada to cut staff to 60%

Giorgio Chiellini: Without Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, and Carvajal look like kids playing for the reserve team

New device can help diagnose Alzheimer's disease by eye

Manchester City midfielder shares new photo with his girlfriend

Ex-PM says Armenia set a world record for a COVID-19 cases growth rate

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund defeat Schalke 4-0, results of the day

Spain intends to extend state of emergency

Newly-elected president meets leader of United Homeland Party of Artsakh: Cooperation program will be developed