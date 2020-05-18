China to send delegation to Israel to study circumstances of ambassador's death

China will send a special team to Israel on May 18 to conduct an internal investigation into the death of the Chinese ambassador to the Jewish state, Du Wei, who was found dead at his residence near Tel Aviv on the morning of May 17, TASS reported referring to Haaretz.
According to the source, the special team will conduct an internal investigation of the circumstances of the death of the ambassador and will coordinate the activities of the Chinese diplomatic mission in Israel.
The team will organize the transfer of the diplomat's body to the homeland, and Wei's family will fly to Israel with a special team, the newspaper said. Du Wei took his post in February 2020.
China Central TV on Sunday reported that the ambassador to the Jewish state died due to health reasons, noting that the cause of the ambassador’s death requires further verification and confirmation. The Chinese MFA expressed sincere condolences to the family members of the diplomat.
Earlier on Sunday, the Jewish state FM Israel Katz has also expressed his condolences.