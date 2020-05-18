News
Monday
May 18
Armenia justice minister: Widespread vetting can be addressed after amendments to Constitution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is possible to address widespread vetting after the amendments to the Constitution, and during our live broadcast there was no idea voiced that would rule out the possibility of such a scenario. The Minister of Justice of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Rustam Badasyan, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

In particular, he noted. "(…) the agenda that assumes radical changes in the judicial system has been officially brought by the RA Ministry of Justice (…).

During the conversation with the Prime Minister, it was noted that we have settled the issue of vetting through the Judicial Code, within the framework allowed by the current Constitution, and have introduced serious tools, the effective application of which in practice can bring real changes in the judiciary.

Secondly, I have mentioned that in the case of widespread vetting—which implies the formation of special bodies, the granting of respective mandates to them and the full review of all judges—it implies amendments in the Constitution (…).

I would like to emphasize once again that it is possible to address widespread vetting after the amendments to the Constitution, and during our live broadcast there was no idea voiced that would rule out the possibility of such a scenario. Moreover, I have stated that nothing prevents us from introducing an effective system (…) with the amendments to the Constitution, taking into account the international experience.
