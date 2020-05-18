Over 110 countries support Australia's call to investigate pandemic causes

Over 110 countries supported Australia's call for an independent investigation into the COVID-19 spread causes and circumstances, SBS reported.

According to it, the African Group's 54 member states will co-sponsor the motion, joining 62 other states - including Russia, Indonesia, India, Japan, the UK, and Canada.

The EU 27 member states support the call as well, along with Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, and New Zealand.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Monday said it was encouraging to see so many countries backing the inquiry.

"I think what it illustrates is a broad view that given the experience of COVID-19 - over 300,000 deaths, millions of people around the world losing their jobs, the impact on economies from one corner of the globe to the other - that there is a strong view that it is appropriate to engage in a review of what has happened.

"I don't want to preempt speculate about the outcome, those discussions will be under way later this evening. I think it's a win for the international community."

The draft resolution calls for an impartial, independent, and comprehensive evaluation of the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the way, on Monday, the health minister Greg Hunt will represent Australia at the virtual World Health Assembly meeting.