Azerbaijan kicks of large-scale unannounced offensive military exercises
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has launched large-scale unannounced offensive military exercises on Monday.

According to the country’s media, up to 10,000 servicemen, about 120 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 missile launchers, missile and grenade launchers, up to 30 units of army and frontal aircrafts, as well as various military drones will take part in these military exercises, which will continue until Friday.

To note, this time, too, the Azerbaijani leadership has ignored the obligation to inform about these military exercises.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
