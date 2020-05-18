News
Monday
May 18
News
Monday
May 18
Brawl occurs in Hong Kong legislative assembly
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


Another brawl took place in the Legislative Assembly of Hong Kong between members of two opposing parties. At least 14 pro-democracy legislators were removed from the meeting room, several people were injured, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Hong Kong media.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers took control of a key committee, paving the way for a debate on a bill that would criminalize abuse of China’s national anthem, Reuters reported.

Another brawl occurred earlier on May 8 with opposing lawmakers throwing placards and scrambling over each other as the house committee has been unable to elect a new chairperson.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
