All schools in Thailand to reopen on July 1

Minister of Education of Thailand Nathaphon Teepsuwan reported Monday that all schools in Thailand will reopen on July 1, reports RIA Novosti, citing NBT TV.
“All schools will reopen on July 1, and this decision is final,” the minister said. “If the epidemiological situation worsens in certain regions, the government will take measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in those particular regions and will probably hold classes online, if the situation becomes dangerous again,” the minister added.
Currently, all students are studying remotely with smartphones and personal computers at home, and the Ministry of Education of Thailand has a special educational TV channel for students of families who can’t afford smartphones and computers.