What types of activities resuming in Armenia Monday?

According to the new decision by the Commandant of the current state of emergency in Armenia due to the COVID-19 situation, a number of changes in the restrictions applied during the state of emergency have came into force as of Monday.
Accordingly the Yerevan subway system, public transport, beauty parlors, barber shops, public catering facilities, gyms, shopping malls, offices, indoor workshops, outdoor historical and cultural sites, as well as small cultural creative groups can resume their activities as of Monday—but following the specifically noted safety rules.
But kindergartens in Armenia will not reopen as of Monday, as previously announced, but from Wednesday.