Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 84-year-old man

YEREVAN. – As of May 18, 11:00 AM, 4823 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 2019 recoveries and 61 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed on Twitter on Monday.
“2718 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 41850 tests have been completed.
Thus, we have 351 new cases and 94 recoveries.
Regarding the latest case of death, the 84-year-old male patient had pre-existing chronic diseases.
1 case of death was registered yesterday when the patient tested positive for coronavirus, but the cause of death was another reason. The total of such death cases is 25,” the ministry added.